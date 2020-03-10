Waskom ISD hires new superintendent

WASKOM, Tx. (KSLA) - Some new changes are coming for the Waskom Independent School District. The district’s long serving superintendent, Jimmy Cox, will finally retire after nearly 20 years.
Overall, he’s spent over 40 years with the school district working his way up from teacher, principal, and now superintendent. Cox says last year he knew it was time to finally retire.
“I knew I was getting close and probably worked longer than most people would in my profession,” he said. “43 years is a long time, and 43 years in Waskom is really a record that is unbelievable almost.”
Three years ago the district hired Rae Ann Patty to serve as the assistant superintendent, and it was then Cox knew she could take his place.
“From day one I was thinking ‘hey this could be the person that replaces me,’” he said. “So the three years has kind of been a mindset with her and I both as this is going to happen sometime in the future and she potentially can be that person to come in and take over."
At the time though, Patty had never dreamed of becoming superintendent.
“I had arrived in Waskom, and I was doing my dream job when I got here, so I thought that’s where I would stay,” she said. “So when we first started talking about it I was like ‘you know that’s not what I cam here to do,’ but I’m very excited and was ready for a change, and thought ‘you know in three years I think I can be ready to do that.’"
Cox has spent the last three years mentoring Patty and credits her work for helping the district move to a "B" status. He says they opened the application process up to everyone, and had 30 people apply but says Patty was the most qualified applicant.
“It was very exciting the night that I got the phone call,” said Patty. “You know you hope, and you wish, and you do your best when they ask you the questions, and you try to be impressive, but it was still surreal.”
Patty has over 20 years of education experience. Before she arrived in Waskom she worked in the Texarkana Independent School District starting as a teacher and soon transitioning into administration.
She’s hoping the district can continue what it’s currently doing under leadership, but she’s also looking at things they can improve on.
“We’re looking at what do we need to change facility wise....are there any upgrades we need to make," she said. “We want want to make sure that we’re on the cutting edge with our technology and our academics.”
She’s hoping the district’s new assistant superintendent will bring some new ideas and fresh things to help the school district. Patty also encourages parents and others in the community to reach out to her so she can better help students.
She will officially take over on June 30, where she’s signed a one year contract. Patty says she calls Waskom home and is hoping to stay in this role until she retires.
As for Cox, he says he plans to still be around to help when needed but wants to enjoy his retirement, and is happy with all the work he’s been able to do over his 43 years.
“I would not change (anything),” he said. “It’s been good for me, and I think I’ve been good for the district in terms of we’re really moving in a good direction right now. I’m very proud of the 43 years, and there’s absolutely no issues with me wanting to change any of it."
