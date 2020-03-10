Surrounding fire departments share response duties after Malakoff firefighters resign in unison

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - Fire departments in Log Cabin, Trinidad, and other surrounding cities will supposedly share in response duties after the entire Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department resigned in unison Monday.
Seventeen members of the city’s volunteer fire department resigned during Monday night’s city council meeting. The reason given was that there was a lack of communication between the city and the fire department. Also, officials allege the city was not paying bills incurred by their volunteer fire department.
According to a UT Health EMS employee on the scene, surrounding fire departments — Log Cabin, Trinidad, and others — will respond to calls in Malakoff until further plans are made.
