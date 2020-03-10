Smith County Commisioner Pct 1 hopeful Pam Frederick concedes race to Neal Franklin

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - There will be no precinct 1 run-off election since one of the candidates has decided to concede.
Statement from the campaign of Pam Frederick:
The race for Smith County Commissioner Precinct 1 has resulted in a run-off election between Neal Franklin and Pam Frederick, slated for May 26.
Today, Pam Frederick made the following announcement:
“After a great deal of thought, I am choosing to concede as opposed to participating in the run-off. This decision is the result of praying, discussing with my family and other supporters, and a great deal of introspection. Continuing the campaign would require my opponent and me to spend more donated money, asking supporters to contribute more than they have already generously given.
My opponent gathered an impressive number of votes and I offer Neal Franklin my full support as the Commissioner-elect. All candidates in this race were respectful and we can all hold our heads high as this campaign comes to a close.
I will continue to seek ways to be effective as a leader in Smith County and as the Mayor of Bullard. My interest in the prosperity and success of our region is strong and I will continue to offer my experience to be helpful in any way.
I am thankful for the generosity and kindness shown to me during this time by many supporters. I made numerous friends throughout this experience who share my vision for Smith County and for Texas. They continue to offer their advice and support as I seek new ways to make a difference. I am looking forward to what the future holds for me beyond this experience, as Smith County continues to flourish. May God continue to bless the people of Smith County.”
