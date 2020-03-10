Proposed change could keep Putin in office until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during a session prior to voting for constitutional amendments at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Putin says he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek another term and remain in power. (Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin/AP)
March 10, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 5:16 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed his tightly guarded political plans and supported a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek reelection in 2024.

Current law limits Russia’s presidents to two consecutive terms, and Putin is set to term out of office in 2024.

A lawmaker proposed either scrapping the two-term limit for presidents or resetting the clock so it doesn’t apply to Putin.

The Russian leader told lawmakers he opposed doing away with the presidential term limit but supported the idea of resetting the clock for 2024, if the constitution is revised.

The constitutional change would pave the way for the 67-year-old Putin to stay in office until 2036, if he desires.

