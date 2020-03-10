New manufacturer expected to bring more than 130 jobs to Smith County

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A waste handling equipment manufacturer is expected to bring new jobs to Smith County.
On Tuesday, Smith County commissioners approved a tax abatement agreement with Wastequip Manufacturing to open a facility along Farm-to-Market Road 850.
According to Tyler Economic Development Council, Wastequip will bring an investment of up to $6 million along with 133 jobs that have an average wage of $20 an hour.
Commissioners also approved a second tax abatement agreement with the owner of the building the company plans on using, 213 Investments LLC. The 121,530-square-foot building had been used by the energy sector since the 1960s.
The company plans on starting up its local operation later this year, according to officials. The company has already met with Tyler Junior College about a possible partnership. Wastequip had also considered Conroe and Dallas as potential sites.
According to the company’s website, Wastequip was founded in 1989 and specializes in products, systems, and solutions to collect, store, transport, and manage waste and recyclables. The company is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
