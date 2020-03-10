Nathan Bain’s magical year still going

As word spread on social media of Bain’s game winning shot, word also spread about the GoFundMe Page. Before SFA could get home the next day, the page went from around $2,000 in donations to over $37,000. By Thanksgiving it was over the goal of $50,000 and as of this week the page is at $151,000. Some people gave because they knew the Bain family. Some people gave because they love SFA. Some gave to Bain because they can not stand Duke. It didn’t matter why they gave, the fact is they gave.