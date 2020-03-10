Marshall police: Body found at scene of apartment fire; homicide investigation underway

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the scene of an apartment fire Tuesday.
According to police, at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, the Marshall Emergency Telecommunications center received a call reporting smoke coming out of a second-story bedroom in the Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.
Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Police Department units were dispatched to the location and observed a visible fire coming from that bedroom. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control, but they discovered one deceased individual inside the apartment.
Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide and additional information will be released when it is appropriate. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-945-4540 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-9359969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.
