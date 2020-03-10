Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LOUISIANA SESSION OPENS
Louisiana opens legislative session amid coronavirus concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has opened its three-month legislative session with uncertainty about how the House and Senate's more conservative bent will change lawmaking and how the new coronavirus risk will impact the state. Louisiana announced its first positive test for the virus as the session began Monday. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke to a joint session of the majority-Republican House and Senate. Edwards acknowledged the coronavirus threat first. He encouraged anyone who is sick to speak with a health provider and avoid going out in public. Then, he turned to his legislative priorities. He's urging new spending investments across education levels. And he'll again try his long shot bids to raise Louisiana's minimum wage and enact new equal pay laws.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Edwards urges calm as coronavirus case reported in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is being treated at a New Orleans hospital. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that the patient is from Jefferson Parish, a New Orleans suburb. Test results are to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation. Edwards told lawmakers about the case Monday afternoon as Louisiana's legislative session opened. He said people “must take action individually” to help prevent the spread of the virus. But he also urged calm. He told lawmakers: “Now is the time for seriousness. There is no place for panic or hysteria.”
ODD-RIDE REQUEST-PCP
Sheriff: Man high on PCP calls 911, says he wants a ride
IOWA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man high on drugs apparently wanted to take a ride so he called his local sheriff's office. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old Charles Ray Stevens was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal mischief. Deputies say someone called the 911 emergency center four times and wouldn't answer any questions. The caller instead made short comments and said he “wanted to take a ride.” Deputies went to the caller's house and spoke with a woman who said her fiance had been smoking marijuana laced with PCP and he was hallucinating. Deputies arrested Stevens and took him for a ride to the jail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
AP-US-DEAD-IN-ICE-DETENTION
The preventable death of an asylum seeker in a solitary cell
An Associated Press investigation into the death of a Cuban asylum seeker in a Louisiana prison found neglect and apparent violations of government policies by jailers under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Roylan Hernandez Diaz hanged himself. Records show that he was put in solitary confinement though he had been referred for mental health treatment three times. And though ICE requires that migrants in solitary be visually observed every 30 minutes, surveillance video shows that a jail guard walked past his cell twice in the hour before he was found, without trying to look inside.
ODD-BAIL-DRUG BUST
Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash
ASHLAND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's bail had a “strong odor of marijuana.” The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that authorities began investigating 33-year-old Stormy Lynn Parfait on Friday, shortly after she showed up to the Ashland jail to pay an inmate's bond fee. The statement said authorities searched her car after catching a whiff of the cash and found nearly $40,000 more inside along with about 100 Klonopin pills. The agency said a search of her house turned up additional cash, drugs and paraphernalia. Parfait was charged with about a dozen drug offenses.
PROSECUTOR FIRED
Louisiana prosecutor fired for action in murder case
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor has been fired for requesting a delay in a murder case without telling the judge that the defense wanted to keep the trial date in April. The American Press reports that the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney fired assistant Jason Brown, who had been suspended without pay for two weeks before his dismissal. Brown had asked Judge Ron Ware for a delay in the case against Joey Julian. Julian is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ernest Samuel Miller in November 2017.
BC-LA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LSU PREPARES
LSU tells profs to plan online content in case of COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's largest university has told its faculty to prepare online course content in case the new coronavirus makes it necessary to close face-to-face classes. The state health department says that so far, eight people have been tested and all were free of the virus that causes COVID-19. News outlets report that a school official sent faculty members a memo saying the school has a new resource page for moving course materials online. Vice provost Matt Lee says instructors should check it out and “expeditiously” begin planning for online classes.
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA CONGRESS
Abraham's chief of staff seeks Louisiana congressional seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's chief of staff has entered the race for Louisiana's 5th District congressional seat. Luke Letlow announced his campaign Monday, only weeks after Abraham announced he wouldn't seek reelection to the seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. Letlow is a Republican from the tiny town of Start. He launched his campaign for the Nov. 3 election with a nearly two-minute introductory digital ad. The ad highlights Letlow's deep roots in rural Richland Parish, his background working for Abraham and his support for President Donald Trump. Abraham immediately announced his endorsement of Letlow. Letlow is the fourth candidate to enter the race so far.