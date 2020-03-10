Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Taylor Frederick scored 16 points, Hannah Sjerven added a double-double with seven blocks and No. 17 South Dakota coasted past fourth-seeded Oral Roberts 65-43 in the Summit League semifinals. Sjerven, who had 15 points and matched her career high with 13 rebounds, scored the first seven points and nine in a quarter-opening 14-0 run. South Dakota closed with nine-straight points to lead 35-15 at the half. The Coyotes were 10 of 16 from the field and limited Oral Roberts to one banked 3-pointer on 20 shots. Oral Roberts was led by Keni Jo Lippe with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward had 21 points as top-seeded North Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 75-69 in the Summit League Conference tournament semifinals. NDSU is looking for its fourth league tournament title in seven years and its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. Vinnie Shahid had 17 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State. Cameron Hunter added 12 points and Sam Griesel had seven rebounds. Kevin Obanor had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles. R.J. Fuqua scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds. Deondre Burns had 13 points and eight rebounds.