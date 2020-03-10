Former Smith County ESD 2 firefighter indicted on child porn charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury has indicted a former firefighter for Smith County’s Emergency Services District 2 on seven felony charges in connection with allegations that he viewed child porn on Snapchat while he was on duty.
According to a spokesperson for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Silas Franks, of Terrell, was indicted on seven counts of second-degree felony possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute on Feb. 20.
Franks is still being held in the Smith County Jail. His bond amount has been set at $250,000.
According to a press release, investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a possible child pornography case.
“The information provided by NCMEC contained numerous photos of child pornography depicting victims of a very young age,” the press release stated.
During the investigation, SCSO investigators obtained subpoenas for social media sites as well as cell phone and internet providers. They identified the suspect as Franks, and they learned that he was an employee of the Smith County Emergency Services District 2.
“Through further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was utilizing the IP address (Wi-Fi) of the Red Springs Fire Department while on duty,” the press release stated. “Search warrants were obtained, and it was determined that the suspect had received several thousand photos and chat logs of a sexual nature from Snapchat.”
Then on Dec. 5, 2019, SCSO investigators submitted an arrest warrant to 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell. Russell issued an arrest warrant for Franks and set his bond amount.
“On December 6, 2019, Smith County Investigators arrested Silas Austin Franks for the listed warrant, and he was subsequently booked into the Smith County jail for the listed offense,” the press release stated.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received full cooperation and assistance from members of Smith County ESD 2.
A spokesman for Smith County Emergency Services District said that Franks had worked as a firefighter, and he had been stationed at Red Springs. Franks was terminated from his position as a firefighter with ESD 2 on Dec. 20.
