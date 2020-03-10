East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to occasionally Mostly Cloudy skies are expected through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible late on Wednesday as well. Warm and windy conditions are expected with highs in the lower 80s. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely on Thursday with an increasing chance for rain as the evening moves along. A cold front is expected to pass into East Texas on Friday morning, stall, and dissipate during the day on Saturday. Rain chances will be fairly high on Friday with a few isolated thundershowers possible. Over the next several days, the upper-level pattern will be such that disturbance and disturbance will move across East Texas from the west keeping fairly good chances for showers and/or thundershowers through the middle part of next week. A cold front may move into the area on Tuesday night of next week, increasing the chances for a few heavier thundershowers. Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals of 1.00” to 3.00” of rain is likely. This may change over the next few days, but umbrellas will need to be at the ready for many days to come.