The effects of Daylight Saving time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is sleep awareness week and many of us may be feeling a little tired after losing an hour of sleep this weekend due to Daylight Saving Time.
Dr. Christopher Rose, the medical director at the sleep lab at Covenant said people need to try to get to bed earlier each night and the body will do the adjusting.
“The number one tip I can give is to try to get a little more sleep each night,” Dr. Rose said.
After experiencing daylight saving, Dr. Rose said there are some things people should consider if they want to sleep well.
“You can turn off the lights, turn off all your technology; TV screens, phones stuff like that about an hour or so before bed,” Dr. Rose said.
Also, taking a hot shower before getting into bed will help someone get sleepy.
And once you are in bed take some time to mediate or read to get your body to relax.
“If you need to you can take a melatonin about five milligrams to 10 milligrams about an hour before bedtime. That will help you fall asleep better,” Dr. Rose said.
He said the average American is sleep deprived at about six and half hours of sleep.
And being sleep deprived can harm your health.
“This increases the risk of stroke by about eight percent in some studies and other studies 11 percent increase in heart attacks,” Dr. Rose said.
Dr. Rose said not getting enough sleep can trigger depression.
He said not getting the sleep needed can also cause more accidents, especially the Monday and Tuesday after the time change.
There are some sleep hygiene tips to take into consideration:
Make sure to get on a regular sleep schedule, even on the weekends.
Avoid caffeine and nicotine for at least four to six hours before going to bed.
And as much as people love to take a nap, people should avoid them, so everyone can get some good sleep when it is bedtime.
“So, the average American needs about seven to nine hours of sleep and try to get a good seven to nine each night,” Dr. Rose said.
