East Texas author offers home solutions for flu prevention

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas author has come forward to offer a suggestion for people to help them protect their health during virus season.
East Texas author Carole Ramke says there are common sense things people can do to fight against flu.
She wrote a book on it eight years ago after reading an article on preventative medicine.
“I found an article by a chemist, not a medical doctor. He proposed methods of stopping colds, allergies and even flu,” Ramke says.
Though she had no medical training, she began researching and consulting doctors and nutritionists.
She developed a system using vitamin supplements C and D, and a diluted alcohol mix or mouthwash, all of which she says makes an effective deterrent.
“Vitamin C very important. Vitamin D-3. Then dipping a Q-tip in diluted alcohol and sniffing it in my nose, nasal passage. 2010 or 2011 I decided I need to share this so I wrote this little book,” she says.
The vitamins are an important part of this but a key step in the process is swabbing the nostrils with her formula, she says.
"I think I was a little surprised. When i felt sickness coming on I'll swab my nose, my nostrils, and it's very effective," says system user Susan Redfearn.
Through interaction with friends and family, she says the process is working for those she’s shared it with.
"I would say its helped people in the hundreds," Carole says.
"I've told other people about it in my circle and they say it's worked for them too," says Redfearn.
Ramke defines it simply as 'the nip it trick'. Nip it in the bud.
"To have a way to stop something that could be a problem for you, to me is valuable information," she says.
You can find Carole Ramke’s book How to Stop Colds, Allergies and More on Amazon.
As always, check with your doctor before beginning any new treatment.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.