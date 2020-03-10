City of Tyler advises common-sense precautions, advance planning in case of COVID-19 arrival

In addition, The Northeast Texas Public Health District advises that healthy people who are not in an outbreak zone and don’t work in a medical setting don't need to wear a face mask, and that the best way to stay healthy is to wash your hands frequently, stay home if you are sick and avoid others who are sick. Residents who are sick and have either traveled to a country with sustained community spread of the virus or had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. The reason this is important is so the medical provider can prepare staff with proper personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to your arrival at the office if testing or treatment is necessary.