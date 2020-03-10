City of Tyler advises common-sense precautions, advance planning in case of COVID-19 arrival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of today, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Tyler. However, officials with the city say that since Gregg County has alerted the public of a case there, they want to let Tyler’s residents know what’s happening to keep residents safe.
The statement from the City of Tyler reads as follows:
As concern over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) grows and a case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Gregg County, City of Tyler officials are in daily contact with the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) who works with the State Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control in coordinating the regional response. An internal City response team is meeting regularly to review information updates and plan phases of the City of Tyler’s COVID-19 response. NET Health advises that as of today, and based on current knowledge, the immediate health risk to Tyler residents is low, as there is no evidence of community spread at this time.
The City of Tyler is working closely with other community partners, including schools, hospitals, businesses and other institutions on advance and long-term planning to be adaptable to the rapidly changing circumstances. Taking common-sense precautions now is the best approach to adopt.
Personal actions by individuals are important to keeping themselves, their families, coworkers and community healthy. Please remember the following good health habits:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after you have used the bathroom and before eating.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap is not available.
- Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. These are the primary entrance points for COVID-19 infection.
- Do not share water bottles or similar containers.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash or cough/sneeze into your folded elbow to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.
- Routinely clean surfaces and objects with a cleaning solution that contains bleach.
- Call a doctor if you have a fever, cough, body aches and/or fatigue.
- Stay away from sick people. Social distancing is a concept where one attempts to remain 2 meters, or about six feet, away from others. This is one way to reduce the possibility of transmission of the virus by sick persons.
- If you or a family member is sick, stay home and limit contact with others.
In addition, The Northeast Texas Public Health District advises that healthy people who are not in an outbreak zone and don’t work in a medical setting don't need to wear a face mask, and that the best way to stay healthy is to wash your hands frequently, stay home if you are sick and avoid others who are sick. Residents who are sick and have either traveled to a country with sustained community spread of the virus or had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. The reason this is important is so the medical provider can prepare staff with proper personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to your arrival at the office if testing or treatment is necessary.
Click on the links below for more information:
Community members should contact the Northeast Texas Public Health District at (866) 295-2199 with questions about COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.