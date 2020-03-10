Authorities arrest couple accused of stealing $1,000 worth of beer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they have arrested a husband and wife accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of beer from Target stores in Baton Rouge.
Authorities say Ashley Forbes, 32, and Mathew Forbes, 35, were wanted on the charge of theft.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the husband and wife were allegedly committing theft at an area store when they were arrested March 8.
The couple was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of theft.
Ashely Forbes also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule four drugs.
