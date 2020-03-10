Airport manager says strict cleaning rules were already established at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many international airports and airlines are stepping up cleaning procedures and screenings amidst coronavirus concerns. But, Davis Dickson, the airport manager at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, said he’s confident in the airport’s current cleaning routine.
“We’ve learned from our past when we’ve had different viruses that have occurred worldwide,” said Dickson.
He said the airport hasn’t taken extra precautions due to the coronavirus because of how strict their current cleaning routine is already.
“Our team here does a routine they’ve been doing for some time, even before we learned from the past,” said Dickson. “After every flight, they go and spray disinfectants on the surfaces, especially restrooms and seating areas.”
Dickson said the employees focus on cleaning touch-points throughout the airport.
“An arm on the chair is a good place for those sort of things to transfer,” said Dickson. “We have a program we’ve been using and I think it’s appropriate. We’re probably going to enhance it even more, with the coronavirus.”
Dickson said one benefit of the Tyler airport is that its toilets, sink faucets and drinking fountains are all motion-censored. He said they still include them in the cleaning routine, anyway.
“After each flight that’s the routine, spray a disinfectant, use a good powerful disinfectant on floors, the toilet seat, things of that nature,” said Dickson. “That’s the routine and I think it’s going to help as one part of preventing that spread.”
Dickson said the airport hasn’t been contacted yet about doing screenings, but if they do, they’ll be willing to help make it happen.
“I think as far as us doing it, we’re probably not qualified, but we’d certainly be most accommodating for health officials if they have people they want to bring in to do screenings,” said Dickson. “We want to be preventive and supportive of that.”
Dickson said the airport is keeping a close eye on details about the virus and following all precautions they can to keep their travelers safe.
