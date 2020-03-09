WF begins removal of egret habitation; say birds pose danger to air traffic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has begun the process of cleaning out nests belonging to the Cattle egret.
The reason is linked to the danger the birds pose to airplanes.
The Federal Aviation Association found that birds cause an average of $957 million in damages to airplanes every year; that doesn’t include the risk to human life.
Officials with both the city of Sheppard Air Force Base have known about the large presence of Cattle egrets since December 2019.
The birds had laid a nesting ground of nearly 20 acres, and that large amount of birds can become an issue for pilots.
“Pilots had to be very, very careful flying through this air space,” explained John Burrus, the city’s transportation department director.
When the nests were discovered, however, hatchlings were still there.
Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, there was nothing the city could do about moving the birds without a federal permit.
The nests are now completely empty, but nesting starts in a couple of weeks.
“Now is the time to get here and address the problem,” Burrus said.
Burrus said bringing excavators out to the nesting area and clearing all of the brush is the most humane way to ensure the birds do not return to that part of the city.
He further clarified, “we’re not going to physically harm the birds or anything. When they return they will actually not have any place to nest, so they’ll be looking for other places to nest. The main thing is moving them to a rookery or to a location that won’t impact aviation.”
“We’re going to stay after it until we get it done,” said Larry Wilkinson, the city’s traffic engineering superintendent.
The city has put a deadline of March 15th to get the area cleared due to warm weather. Cattle egrets typically begin nesting in mid-April, but experts believe the early warm temperatures could cause the birds to come back mid-March.
