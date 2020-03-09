UT Health Science Center at Tyler now ready to receive samples for COVID-19 testing

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - According to Senior Marketing and Media Specialist Jacob Martin, UT Health Science Center in Tyler is now ready to receive samples for COVID-19 testing.
On Thursday, Gov. Gregg Abbott announced that Tyler would be home to one of 10 labs across the state with the ability to test for coronavirus.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, the local testing center is just a laboratory and is currently at a limited capacity until funding is dispersed.
“The testing center is really a laboratory, it’s not a place for someone to go who is experiencing symptoms that may resemble or may be coronavirus," said Russell Hopkins, Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness.
Hopkins said the testing process would still need to start at a doctor’s office where the decision is made on whether or not a test needs to be done.
As of Monday afternoon, NET Health said there were no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson, or Rains counties.
