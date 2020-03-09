Police officer hopes community knows how to help K9 officer when needed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police officers — human and K9 — protect their communities.
“To us they’re our partner, I think it’s a true asset,” said Steven Markasky, a sergeant with the Jacksonville Police Department. “They’re cheaper than a human partner but they’ll work 10 times harder. They’re loyal, they never ask questions, you ask them to do something they’ll do it.”
Markasky said he’s hoping the community will return the favor, if it’s ever needed.
“The support the community has for K9 is unreal, people love dogs,” said Markasky. “When you put an officer with a K9 officer, you’d be surprised at the support the community has. When your dog is in danger and you’re in danger and the community feedback helps, there’s nothing better.”
He wants the community to know the signs of when the dog may be in danger.
“We live in Texas, so the heat is brutal, it’s brutal on us, it’s brutal on our dogs,” said Markasky. “In our cars, we’re equipped with heat alarms so when the car gets above a certain temperature, we have a pager on our belt warning us. When it gets to a certain higher temperature, the windows roll down and fans come on. If it gets to a certain temperature past that, our horn start honking and sirens go off; that’s to alert the community.”
That’s when the community members can help.
“If our horns honking and our sirens are going off and there’s no one in the car, there’s an officer somewhere that probably needs help, even if it’s that dog,” said Markasky. “That lets the community know there’s a problem in this car, ultimately it’s that our dog is too hot. It’ll get them on the phone with 911 and they’ll get officers to where were at.”
This isn’t just for Texas summers.
“Anytime the temperature is over 50 you have to keep an eye out,” said Markasky. “Just because some cars overheat, and you never know.”
Markasky said the patrol car is the K9′s office and he’s always in there. He’s hoping the public will know how to save the dog if the time comes.
“If you see our cars honking, sirens going off, lights flashing, call 911,” said Markasky. “Let our dispatch know.”
