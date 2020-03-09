Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds from the south. Throughout the day we will warm to the low 70s and see off and on showers. There is a Lake Wind Advisory out from 10 AM to 7 PM for a few spots in East Texas, so be cautious on the lakes. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar days, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and unseasonably warm temperatures. Rain chances increase on Thursday as low pressure start to move into our area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for Friday on through the weekend and showers stick around. Be sure to have the umbrella handy for the next 7 days.