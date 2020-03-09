Man accused of raping autistic worker at McDonald’s sentenced

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Tyrin James Brown, 22, of Leander, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person after police said he sexually assaulted an autistic McDonald’s employee on Oct. 1. 2018 inside the restaurant’s bathroom has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a punishment hearing Thursday.
The victim was in the courtroom when Brown was sentenced.
Prosecutors were seeking a life sentence.
“We believed that the facts and circumstances of this aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person deserved a sentence of life and presented that argument to the court,”Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday.
Officers responded to the restaurant at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2018
The victim was able to tell them “that the suspect, later identified as Tyrin James Brown, had sexually assaulted her in the men’s room,” an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday says.
Afterward the victim went to the office and told the restaurant’s manager “she had just been raped and started crying.”
The manager called police.
During a subsequent interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim said Brown started talking to her in the restaurant and “said ‘nasty things’ to her such as ‘I bet you have never had sex before,” the affidavit says.
Another customer interrupted the encounter and the victim walked off.
But later, after she went to clean the men’s room, knocking on the door without a response before she entered, he emerged from a stall, came up behind her, grabbed her, put his hand in her pants and penetrated her digitally, then pulled her into the stall and penetrated her again telling her to “stop resisting, you know you like it,” the affidavit says.
“The victim stated that she was scared and was crying and she kept telling the suspect to stop because she was in pain,” the affidavit says.
She was able to escape when Brown’s phone rang, and as she did Brown told her “she had ‘better not tell or I will do it again,’” the affidavit says.
Brown later found the victim on Facebook and sent her a “wave” and “a shirtless selfie,” the affidavit says.
