Male stripper accused of drug trafficking, threatening to shank guards in jail, convicted on obstruction of justice charges

According to information presented in court, in 2016, law enforcement began working a drug trafficking investigation into methamphetamine trafficking from Dallas into East Texas. During the investigation, the statement says, Hayden and his roommate were heard on an undercover recording offering to sell drugs to another individual. Further investigation revealed Hayden had been personally selling cocaine in the Dallas strip clubs in which he performed and had been supplying methamphetamine to a Shreveport buyer who was traveling through East Texas to purchase from Hayden.