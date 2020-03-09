Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SPRING FLOODING-MEETING
Officials discuss 2019 Arkansas River flooding, preparedness
VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) — State, local, federal officials gathered in western Arkansas last week to discuss the response to historic flooding along the Arkansas River in Arkansas and Oklahoma and ways to reduce damage in the future. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that following the closed-door meeting on Tuesday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Eric Noe said levees along the river “held up well,” but need to be assessed for needed improvements. The Corps in September proposed a $160 million plan to shore up levees around Tulsa that have been weakened by past flooding. The 2019 flooding began in May and inundated hundreds of homes and business along the river.
WALMART-PARKING LOT SHOOTING
Two wounded in parking lot shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Police say two people were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot outside a Walmart in southwestern Oklahoma. KSWO-TV reports that a man and woman injured in the Saturday night shooting in Lawton are expected to recover and several people were treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered when the wounded man tried to drive away from the shooting and struck several vehicles. Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins says the suspect fled and no arrests have been announced, but police are seeking a person for questioning.
KILLING BY POLICE-ARKANSAS
Appeals court reinstates lawsuit in Arkansas police shooting
MANILA, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a woman's lawsuit against an Arkansas city in the fatal shooting of her son by a city police officer. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday overturned the decision by a federal judge in Little Rock to dismiss the lawsuit by Mildred Crowder against the City of Manila, former officer Jared Camp and former Police Chief Jackie Hill in the fatal 2015 shooting of Crowder's 41-year-old son, Timothy Johnson. Attorney John Wilkerson for the city and the former officers said he believes the officer will be vindicated.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BENTONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL
Bentonville Film Festival moving date, citing virus concern
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A film festival in northwest Arkansas co-founded by Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis is moving to later in the year due to concerns about the new coronavirus. The Bentonville Film Festival on Friday announced it was moving this year's festival, which was originally scheduled to run April 29 through May 2. It will now take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. The festival said it will honor passes and badges that had already been purchased for the festival. Arkansas has not had any cases of coronavirus, which causes the illness called COVID-19.
AP-US-BOY'S-KILLING-ARKANSAS
Mistrial declared for Arkansas man convicted of killing son
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared for an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. KHOG-TV reports that the mistrial for Mauricio Torres was declared Thursday after Torres' stepson jumped up from the witness stand after a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. Torres was found guilty Wednesday of capital murder and battery in Isaiah Torres' death. Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted Isaiah with a stick while camping in Missouri in 2015. The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day later. Torres faced death or life in prison without parole.
INMATE-SENTENCE OVERTURNED
Arkansas man to be sentenced 3rd time for 1991 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that a man who killed a 12-year-old girl while robbing a grocery store will be sentenced a third time after his attorneys argued that prosecutors tainted his previous sentencing. Chad Kitchell was 17 when he killed Robin Richardson and wounded her mother, Hazel Richardson, in 1991. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that court’s decision on Thursday comes after Kitchell’s attorneys argued that prosecutors shouldn’t have disclosed his initial sentencing to the jury in the second sentencing because it wasn’t relevant and presented unfair prejudice. Kitchell’s first sentencing was vacated because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling prohibiting sentencing minors to life in prison without parole.