Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a layup with 8.5 seconds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-104. Chris Paul led the Thunder with 28 points and seven assists. Schroder added 27 points and six assists as OKC won its third straight. The Thunder played without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat for the first time this season with the hip bruise that he suffered in their win at New York. The Celtics have lost four straight at home. Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points. Jayson Tatum had 19 points.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Wichita State beat Tulsa 79-57 to end American Athletic Conference play. The Shockers are the fourth seed to the conference's post-season tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State gets a first-round bye and will play in the quarterfinals Friday against the winner of No. 5 UConn and 12th-seed Tulane. Martins Igbanu had 20 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa - which also gets an opening-round bye - heads to the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Hurricane face the winner between sixth-seeded Memphis and No. 11 seed East Carolina.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 20 points as Oral Roberts romped past cold-shooting Omaha 79-52 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament. Deondre Burns had 17 points and six assists for No 4. seed Oral Roberts. Kevin Obanor added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds. Omaha was 27% shooting from the field (16 of 59), the lowest percentage against Oral Roberts this season. KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the fifth-seeded Mavericks.