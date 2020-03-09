Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a layup with 8.5 seconds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-104. Chris Paul led the Thunder with 28 points and seven assists. Schroder added 27 points and six assists as OKC won its third straight. The Thunder played without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat for the first time this season with the hip bruise that he suffered in their win at New York. The Celtics have lost four straight at home. Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points. Jayson Tatum had 19 points.