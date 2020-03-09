Henderson Police, Fire investigating overnight house fire

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Police and Fire departments are investigating a large fire that burned a home late Sunday.
Crews were dispatched to Franklin Street, just off U.S. Highway 79 North and Webster Drive, some time before 11:00 p.m.
The fire was extinguished by 1:00 a.m., according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Firefighters were expected to be on the scene for some time, monitoring hot spots and extinguishing trees around the structure.
Information on possible injuries or a preliminary cause of the fire was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.