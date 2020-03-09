Frisco man tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frisco man who recently traveled to California has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to a press release from Collin County Health Care Services, the man in his 30s is stable and in isolation in his home. The release said he is being monitored by Collin County health care staff. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) will await further testing to confirm the initial results, since the patient’s symptoms have not required hospitalization.
The release said CCHCS is also monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious. The release said anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff.
The release said the immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.