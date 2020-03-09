Fire at vacant Longview building ruled suspicious in nature

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department said the cause of a fire which occurred at a vacant building last week is believed to be suspicious in nature.
According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at a two-story vacant structure at 102 W. College St. on March 5 at 4:43 p.m.
Crews arrived to find fire on both levels of the structure. The fire department said it took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. There was no one at the location and there were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be suspicious in nature.
If anyone has information about the fire they are urged to contact the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-237-1217.
