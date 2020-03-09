East Texas (KLTV) - Here is The Weather Where You Live… As we head into the work week/Spring Break for many, We are looking for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and slight rain chances through Thursday. A cold front is expected early on Friday morning that will move into the northern sections of East Texas and slow down quite a bit…hand around for a day or two, then finally push through early next week. Rain chances will remain slight through Thursday afternoon, then increase into Friday with the front. Rainfall totals of .50” to .75” are likely through Friday, then an additional 1.00” or more over the weekend and into Monday of next week. At this time, we are not looking for much in the way of severe weather, but some isolated thundershowers will be possible, especially very late on Thursday and into Friday. As far as temperatures are concerned, well above normal conditions through the next 7 days…if not more. Keep the umbrellas at the ready, especially late this week and into the weekend.