SFA ends season with 68-57 win over Sam Houston

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - You knew it was going to be a good night with a member of the SFA ROTC getting the game started with rival Sam Houston by repelling out of the ceiling of the William R. Johnson Colosseum, delivering the game ball then proposing to his girlfriend.
When the game got started, the fans looked for a show from the three seniors in their final home game but it was Gavin Kensmil who led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the 68-57 victory over the Bearkats.
When the Jacks met up with the Kats earlier in the season, SHSU was in control until the final six minutes. It was a repeat tonight as SHSU led 45-40 lead before SFA went on a 16-0 run to seize a 56-45 lead with 5:33 to go in the contest. The team never looked back and sent the crowd home happy.
The fans were not leaving at the buzzer as they stood around to honor seniors Kevon Harris, John Comeaux and Nathan Bain. Bain ended the night the same way it began with the ROTC. Bain got one one knee and proposed to girlfriend Lyndsee Lemacks.
SFA will now get ready for the Southland Conference Tournament next week in Katy. The Jacks are the No. 1 seed and will play their first game Friday at 5 pm.
