Palestine woman runs in Fresh 15 after severe car crash ten months ago

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman underwent nine surgeries, rehab, and the possibility of never walking again...and now ten months later... She’ll participate in a 5k tomorrow morning.
Sheryl keel spent two months in the hospital after her car was hit head on. Tomorrow morning marks keel’s first ever race and she says she’s thankful that her work family will be walking with her in tomorrow’s fresh 15 5k.
“It means the world to me that this group is willing to get up on a saturday and be there at 6:15 in the morning and support me and appload and we’re all going to finish at the same time,” Keel said.
Keel says she is excited to be able to participate tomorrow and seeing people cheering her on throughout the race.
