One hospitalized after fire destroys East Texas home

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - One person is hospitalized with burns after an early morning fire at an old East Texas residence.
It happened just after 8 Saturday morning in Kilgore at a home in the 300 block of N. Gladewater St.
Several units responded near the old downtown area of Kilgore as roaring flames were spotted coming the home.
“Shortly after 8 am firefighters responded to a structure fire behind me right here for a residential structure fire, upon arrival the second floor was pretty much totally involved,” said Gregg County fire marshal Mark Moore.
Near Kilgore feed company, fire crews had some difficulty with the home being well off the roadway.
"It was a challenge to the firefighters due to the logistics of the area," Moore says.
One woman was inside the home when it caught fire. She made it out of the home but not without injury.
"There was one victim who was transported to Good Shepherd hospital with extensive burns," says Moore.
Crews spent hours putting out hot-spots in structure. And it wasn’t just a structure that burned. The old place had some history to it.
"This house had to be part of the original oil boom. This was originally a 2 story frame home before the boom, it had to have been quite a mansion at one time," says Eddie Holley, owner of neighboring Kilgore Feed company.
Holley believes the home was one of the first mansions in Kilgore built somewhere between 1900 and 1920.
"I'm surprised it's not designated a historic home," he says.
Extensive damage to the old home is considered a total loss.
What caused the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.
The injured woman’s condition and identity have not been released.
