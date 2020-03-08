Lindale Back The Blue and chili pod cook-off raise funds for East Texas Police Officers

The funding from this event would help the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police (ETFOP) by raising money for their Blue Santa project. The Blue Santa was created in 2007 by a handful of ETFOP officers taking a few children the officers had met on calls Christmas shopping in Tyler, TX. Now Blue Santa has grown! Every year hundreds of police officers in the East Texas area take hundreds of children Christmas shopping. This event is sponsored by the ETFOP every year. Officers from all over the East Texas area nominate children throughout the year that they come into contact with on calls. Most of these children are victims or witnesses of crimes.