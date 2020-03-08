Lindale Back The Blue and chili pod cook-off raise funds for East Texas Police Officers

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Lindale hosted the fourth annual back the blue bash and the 39th annual rose city chili pod cook-off with all the proceeds donating to East Texas police departments.
The were raising money for East Texas police departments by collecting funds for tourniquets and stop the bleed kits for officers.
“We recently had an officer involved shooting where an officer was shot and he didn’t have a tourniquet and if it wouldn’t have been for the quick thinking of his partner, he most likely would’ve died from blood loss. so it kind of opened our eyes to the need,” President of the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police, Christi McDowell said.
The events were held on The Cannery grounds and Picker’s Pavilion in downtown Lindale and offer a variety of activities for children and adults.
The funding from this event would help the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police (ETFOP) by raising money for their Blue Santa project. The Blue Santa was created in 2007 by a handful of ETFOP officers taking a few children the officers had met on calls Christmas shopping in Tyler, TX. Now Blue Santa has grown! Every year hundreds of police officers in the East Texas area take hundreds of children Christmas shopping. This event is sponsored by the ETFOP every year. Officers from all over the East Texas area nominate children throughout the year that they come into contact with on calls. Most of these children are victims or witnesses of crimes.
These children nominated by officers are invited to a local Walmart on a predetermined day to receive $100 and to go Christmas shopping with an officer.
Family festivities for the Back the Blue Bash, an annual fundraising event benefiting the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police, take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Picker’s Pavilion and include a car show, kids’ zone, vendors, and food trucks. The Cannery Main Stage will feature live music, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. The day’s headliner is Texas country artist, Mike Ryan.
“The Cannery Lindale is thrilled to be a part of these two great events,” said Chad Franke, co-owner of The Cannery Lindale. “Proceeds from the Rose City Chili Pod Cook-Off benefit numerous charitable causes, and the Back the Blue Bash provides essential funding to support East Texas police officers and their philanthropic efforts.”
