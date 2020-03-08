Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A film festival in northwest Arkansas co-founded by Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis is moving to later in the year due to concerns about the new coronavirus. The Bentonville Film Festival on Friday announced it was moving this year's festival, which was originally scheduled to run April 29 through May 2. It will now take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. The festival said it will honor passes and badges that had already been purchased for the festival. Arkansas has not had any cases of coronavirus, which causes the illness called COVID-19.