La.-Lafeyette, Ga. Southern meet in Sun Belt quarters

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Ragin' Cajuns are led by Jalen Johnson and Mylik Wilson. Johnson has averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Wilson has put up 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Eagles have been led by seniors Ike Smith and Isaiah Crawley. Smith has averaged 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Crawley has put up 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 27.9 percent of the 154 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.