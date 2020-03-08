Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 41 points, the last a game-winning jumper with a half-second left as Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76. The Sooners trailed by as many as 19 points after halftime Saturday. They never led until Reaves made his contested jumper. Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma over the final five minutes. The Sooners clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh. Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane had 24 points for TCU.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had a career-high 21 points off four 3-pointers to lift No. 1 South Carolina to its 25th straight victory, reaching the SEC Tournament finals with a 90-64 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday night. It's the fifth time in the past six tournaments the Gamecocks will play for a title. They won an SEC record four straight from 2015 through 2018. Freshman Aliyah Boston had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks, her 13th double double of the season. Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 18 points and six 3-pointers.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas' late-season surge with an 81-59 win. Texas had won five in a row, but the loss will raise new questions about the Longhorns' chances to make the NCAA Tournament and coach Shaka Smart's future beyond this season. Smart is 40-50 in Big 12 play and has finished above .500 in conference just once in five seasons. Oklahoma State led by 22 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way. Kai Jones scored 20 for the Longhorns. The Cowboys shot 66% for the game.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mylik Wilson scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead five Louisiana-Lafayette players in double figures and the Ragin' Cajuns topped Arkansas State 73-66 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament's first round. Arkansas State came as close as 67-66 when Marquis Eaton scored with less than a minute to go, but Cedric Russell answered with a jumper in the paint. Canberk Kus had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Red Wolves. Louisiana-Lafayette faces No. 5 seed Georgia Southern Monday.