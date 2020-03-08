Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas' late-season surge with an 81-59 win. Texas had won five in a row, but the loss will raise new questions about the Longhorns' chances to make the NCAA Tournament and coach Shaka Smart's future beyond this season. Smart is 40-50 in Big 12 play and has finished above .500 in conference just once in five seasons. Oklahoma State led by 22 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way. Kai Jones scored 20 for the Longhorns. The Cowboys shot 66% for the game.