Fresh 15 runner brings awareness to support Veterans living with PTSD

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans laced up their shoes and sprinted to the finish line in the seventh annual Fresh 15 race hosted by the Tyler Fresh by Brookshire’s.
“Today’s event alone, is going to raise $180,000 for charity here locally,” Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Company, Trent Brookshire said.
One runner took part in the race to raise awareness for veterans with Combat-Related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“We have our family members here and it’s just an exciting time and these are guys ive bled with, guys I’ve fought in battles with, we’re lucky to still be here because we’ve lost so many in the war, we’ve lost so many to suicide. We hope to raise awareness and we want to represent them well and with honor,” Co founder of Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery, Adam Troy said.
Nearly 8000 people showed up for the annual fresh 15 race, but this for this east texan, this first race of his…was special.
“I’m out here to have fun, I’ve got my other brothers and sisters in arms with us. We’ve got a fire fighter in full gear, we’ve got our sheriffs in full gear. It’s exciting,” Troy said.
Troy is the Co-Founder of the Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery and their mission is to support veterans living with Combat Related P.T.S.D.
Troy wants to set an example to the community and his son.
“I hope to show him that, just because there’s issues going on, in life, or my own struggles with PTSD that we can find a moment of peace today and just enjoy ourselves,” he said.
Runners in their 90′s and newborns just days old, all participated in this party on the pavement.
“What I like is that some people, this is their first time participating in a race, a 5k, a 15k, and I know the amount of training that goes into successfully doing one of these. So, seeing those people who have that very first experience that’s what makes it worthwhile,” 5k runner and Brookshire employee, Martin Carter-Mead said.
Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery is dedicated to supporting veterans who are suffering from Combat-Related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, by offering an outlet through Fishing and Hunting Outdoor Recovery Trips.
We’re offering an alternative approach to help the veteran cope with the effects and trauma they sustained in fighting for our nation’s freedom. Through the outdoors we believe in conjunction with conventional professional counseling the veteran has a better chance in their PTSD Recovery.
Through the hard work and support of so many we offer FREE fishing and hunting trips through our approved Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery Adventures in and around East Texas. These trips are not only a way to thank the veteran for their sacrifices to our country but hopefully a step towards building memories that can be leaned on during the hard moments.
Our Fishing opportunities run year round for Bass Fishing in both private lakes and public lakes.
Our Hunting opportunities run year round with Hog Hunts , Whitetail Deer during their approved season and occasionally special exotic hunts through local High Fence / Low Fence Ranches.
The FRESH 15 features 15K and 5K races that provide a scenic view of South Tyler, with both courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s. A Lil’ FRESHie 1K is also offered for ages 12 and under. One hundred percent of race revenue is donated to local non-profit organizations, with more than $790,000 raised since the FRESH 15 was established in 2014. BGC Racing hosts two races each year, the FRESH 15 and Heroes Run in Shreveport, La., and has raised more than $1 Million combined.
Every race participant will receive a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item, FRESH 15 socks, free high-resolution race photos and entry into a runners-only area featuring exclusive vendors. Participants and spectators are invited to join the post-race “Party on the Pavement” at FRESH by Brookshire’s featuring free food, vendors and live music by Eric B & Random Axis, who will be performing classics and modern hits. The 5K race is on track to sell out this year and both races will bring 5,000 runners to Tyler.
“We are excited to again host this epic race in our hometown of Tyler,” Brookshire said.
A prize purse totaling $22,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the 15K and 5K races. Current Tyler, Texas, residents are eligible for the Local Legends FRESH 15 Championship, with cash prizes awarded to the top three male and female 15K finishers.
BGC Racing also offers a challenge for FRESH 15 15K finishers to earn extra swag if they complete the half-marathon at the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run Oct. 24 in Shreveport. Those who complete the challenge will receive a special plaque that connects the FRESH 15 and Heroes Run medals.
