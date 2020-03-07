Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We’ll keep the cloud cover for the next few hours before skies begin to partially clear into tomorrow morning. Sunday will start out partly to mostly sunny and chilly as temperatures will likely drop into the lower to middle 40s across the area. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds will allow afternoon highs to range from the middle to upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Cloud cover will start to spill back over East Texas during the late afternoon hours tomorrow. Our dry streak ends on Monday as showers and isolated thunderstorms move in from the west. Tuesday and Wednesday will see spotty chances for showers but overall look to be the two drier days of the next work week. Thursday will see more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the 7 Day forecast as we see the final push of an upper-level disturbance move through. More scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday before a weak cold front moves through later in the evening. While the skies look to be a bit on the wet side, temperatures at least look nice and unseasonably warm due to our dominant southerly flow. Starting Monday and lasting through at least Saturday, anticipate high temperatures to remain in the 70s.