We are looking at a Partly to Mostly Cloudy weekend with no rain. Rain is expected to move into East Texas after midnight on Sunday for at least the early part of the day on Monday. Just a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, then a few more for Thursday. Another cold front is expected on Friday night or Saturday which should increase our rain chances once again. We were looking for a cold front to slide into East Texas on Tuesday, but it now looks as if it will stall north of the Red River. Temperatures, because of this, will remain on the warm side for sure. High temperatures are expected to remain in the lower to middle 70s for all of next week. Low temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, then in the lower 60s Wednesday through Friday morning. Once again, we are not looking for any severe storms over the next 7 days but isolated thundershowers will be possible on Monday and Friday. Have a great weekend.