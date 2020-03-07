Officials: Wood Co. woman admits to selling 15 pounds of meth after K9 Juma alerts to drugs in her possession

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County woman was arrested after being found with drugs in her possession in a school zone, and confessing to having sold more drugs, as well, according to law enforcement officials.
Holly Renee Freeman Hortman was taken into custody by Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith on Feb. 25, according to judicial records.
Pct. 2 Constable K9 Juma alerted to the presence of methamphetamine in Hortman’s possession. This was in a drug-free zone near a school, officials confirm.
Hortman had half an ounce of meth on her at the time, according to a Facebook post by law enforcement. Hortman admitted during the arrest to selling around 15 pounds of methamphetamine in the Mineola, Quitman and Alba areas over the past six months, the post stated, which could be potentially 700 small local narcotic transactions where she would have profited about $12,000. She was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, greater than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, according to judicial records.
She was booked into the Wood County Jail on a $100,000 surety bond, and bonded out. According to the constable’s office, she has fled the area, breaking a condition of her bond, and is now considered a wanted fugitive.
The constable posted on his official page that tips that came in to law enforcement from a number of residents in the area and are credited with identifying Hortman’s sources and many of her customers. Her home in the Lake Holbrook area had been the focus of surveillance by law enforcement for months, according to officials. More arrests are expected.
This arrest was made in cooperation with Mineola Police Department, Chief Kelly Cole of Quitman Police Department, and the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. If you know where Hortman is, you are asked to call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 903-763-2274.
