Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

Bentonville Film Festival moving date, citing virus concern
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A film festival in northwest Arkansas co-founded by Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis is moving to later in the year due to concerns about the new coronavirus. The Bentonville Film Festival on Friday announced it was moving this year's festival, which was originally scheduled to run April 29 through May 2. It will now take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. The festival said it will honor passes and badges that had already been purchased for the festival. Arkansas has not had any cases of coronavirus, which causes the illness called COVID-19.
Mistrial declared for Arkansas man convicted of killing son
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared for an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. KHOG-TV reports that the mistrial for Mauricio Torres was declared Thursday after Torres' stepson jumped up from the witness stand after a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse. Torres was found guilty Wednesday of capital murder and battery in Isaiah Torres' death. Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted Isaiah with a stick while camping in Missouri in 2015. The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day later. Torres faced death or life in prison without parole.
Arkansas man to be sentenced 3rd time for 1991 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that a man who killed a 12-year-old girl while robbing a grocery store will be sentenced a third time after his attorneys argued that prosecutors tainted his previous sentencing. Chad Kitchell was 17 when he killed Robin Richardson and wounded her mother, Hazel Richardson, in 1991. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that court’s decision on Thursday comes after Kitchell’s attorneys argued that prosecutors shouldn’t have disclosed his initial sentencing to the jury in the second sentencing because it wasn’t relevant and presented unfair prejudice. Kitchell’s first sentencing was vacated because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling prohibiting sentencing minors to life in prison without parole.
Arkansas ballot measure would change redistricting process
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal has been filed in Arkansas that would create a new nine-member independent commission to redraw the state's congressional and legislative districts. Arkansas Voters First on Thursday filed the proposed amendment to the state's constitution that the group hopes to get on the ballot this fall. The group must submit nearly 90,000 signatures from registered voters by July 3 to qualify the measure for the ballot. Arkansas' legislative districts are redrawn by a panel comprised of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The state's U.S. House district lines are redrawn by the Legislature.
State sues city for not complying with wastewater agreement
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials filed a lawsuit against a city, seeking more than $80,000 in fines over the city’s alleged failure to comply with a wastewater treatment plant agreement. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday imposed the fines a day after it filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to compel Bethel Heights to prevent wastewater from pooling through the surface of the city’s treatment site. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Robert Rhoads, an attorney representing Bethel Heights, says the city, is in compliance. But the lawsuit says that wastewater in Bethel Heights has been surfacing at the city’s facility daily from November 13, 2019 to February 23, 2020.
Arkansas boy dresses as security officer for school event
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas boy dressed up as his school's security officer on the day students were told to dress as their favorite person. Officer Jeffery Cross told KTHV-TV in Little Rock that he was honored that kindergartner Easton Blocker dressed up like him on Wednesday. Cross says Easton hugs him every morning. Cross is the school security officer at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School in Jacksonville, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. The is the first year for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District to have armed security officers.