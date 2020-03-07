Kilgore veteran finally returns to repaired home after March 2019 storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -After having his home damaged in spring storms, being the victim of home repair scams, and lengthy delays, an East Texas veteran finally has moved back in to his repaired home.
We told you the story of Vietnam veteran Don Greathouse of Kilgore last year, and how he had his home heavily damaged in the March storms.
For the 74-year-old Greathouse, there were times he thought this day might never come.
“This is a blessing, a total blessing, unbelievable, unbelievable. Been almost a year,” he said as he arrived to his rebuilt home.
Like dozens of other homeowners, Don’s Layton Street home was damaged in the March 2019 storms, but what he went through was much different.
A contractor skipped out on him, leaving Don out insurance money and homeless.
"I really was in disbelief. I didn't realize, I know there's crooks out there. You don't expect that. And this is the first time in my life I've gone through something like this," Greathouse says.
"Thanks to the people that stood up for me," he says.
For Don, it’s the simple joy of going back to the home he loves.
East Texas artist Gary Scott couldn’t be here, but made done a decorative wooden American flag with an army logo on it for Don to decorate with.
Don has spent most of the last year living near Waco with family.
