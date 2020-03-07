Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points in 27 minutes and was one of six Oklahoma City players to finish in double figures as the Thunder routed the New York Knicks 126-103. Chris Paul added 21 points and 12 assists for Oklahoma City, which has won two straight, and seven of 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 18 points. Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo had 16 and 12, respectively, off the bench, and Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. Despite an 18-point performance from Elfrid Payton, New York has dropped consecutive games, and has lost eight of 10.