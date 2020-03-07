Detached garage catches fire in Tyler neighborhood

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out inside a detached garage.
Tyler Fire Department responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the 1200 block of West Cochran street for a detached garage fire.
Firefighters made an aggressive attack and brought the fire under control.
Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung says no one was displaced or injured, and the fire did not spread to nearby structures.
Right now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
