Tyler ‘s Caldwell Arts Academy opens up exhibit downtown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from the Caldwell Arts Academy showcased their work inside Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler in partnership with Gallery Main Street.
Thursday’s reception featured an opportunity to meet the young artists and check out the new space. We’ll share more about this exhibit on KLTV7 News at 10 p.m. Thursday.
This exhibit shows works by local students and is in partnership with Caldwell Arts Academy. The Caldwell Arts Academy is a K-7 public magnet school with a focus on engaging students through the fine arts.
“In addition to enjoying the Gallery opening, we invite our guests to make it a complete evening by visiting any of our Downtown Tyler restaurants and bars,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona.
Gallery Main Street is a project of the City of Tyler Main Street Department in cooperation with the volunteers of the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition. This year the Gallery will host two juried exhibits and three featured artists exhibits.
The Plaza is located at 110 N. College Avenue.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains what it means for these students to have their artwork hanging in downtown Tyler.