Road closures planned for Saturday’s FRESH 15 race in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Road closures are planned in south Tyler on Saturday as the FRESH 15 race winds through neighborhoods.
The annual 15K, 5K, and children’s 1K begin at 7:00 a.m. on March 6 from the FRESH by Brookshires store on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Three Lakes Parkway will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until the race finish. Old Jacksonville Hwy. will be closed off-and-on between 6:45 and 9:00 a.m, while part of Highlands Lane between Three Lakes Pkwy. and Oak Hill Blvd. will be closed from 6:45 a.m. until the race finishes.
Tyler Police, FRESH 15 race staff and volunteers will direct traffic, according to the race website.
Parking for the event will not be available at the store. Juls Events, Swann’s Furniture & Design, and Calvary Baptist Church have been designated as parking locations for participants and spectators.
This is the seventh year for the run. All of the money raised will go to East Texas non-profit, the grocery company stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.