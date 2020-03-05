East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Very nice weather conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend. Sunny skies for our Friday, then Partly to occasionally Mostly Cloudy for the weekend. No rain. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are likely. As we head into next week, rain chances return to the area. A cold front is likely to move through East Texas on Tuesday morning. Out ahead of the front, increasing moisture and rainfall are likely…even a few thundershowers. AM rain will be possible on Tuesday, then a partly cloudy sky is expected. Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday with a few showers possible. Increased chances for rain on Thursday of next week as another cold front approaches on Friday. Temperatures should be well above normal next week. Lows from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees and highs should be in the lower to middle 70s. At this point in time, we are not looking for any severe weather for the next 7 days. As always, we will keep our eyes on it for you.