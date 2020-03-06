NET Health addresses Tyler testing center questions: ‘They are just the laboratory’

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - On Thursday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced that Tyler will have one of 10 labs across the state with the ability to test for coronavirus.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, UT Health Science Center had been designated as the local testing site for COVID-19.
“The testing center is really a laboratory, it’s not a place for someone to go who is experiencing symptoms that may resemble or may be coronavirus," said Russell Hopkins, Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness. "They are just the laboratory.”
Hopkins said the testing process would still need to start at a doctor’s office where the decision is made on whether or not a test needs to be done.
“Once a sample is drawn, that specimen is packaged with special packaging and then sent to the public health lab,” Hopkins said. “That test is conducted and they rule out or confirm the presence of coronavirus. That result is then sent back to the local health department and clinicians who are taking care of that patient.”
According to Hopkins, tests currently have to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia and take about 72 hours to process. Hopkins said he continues to speak with local entities about the coronavirus and precautionary measures.
“We’ve been talking to lots of different groups. Whether it’s superintendents at schools, county judges, mayors, police departments, EMS, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and those who may be involved in food preparation. We’ve been talking to them about preparedness and pushing that message of washing your hands, practicing social distancing, don’t go to work when you’re sick, and take care of yourself."
According to NET Health, proper hygiene practices for everyone to practice include:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, you are recommended to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not currently recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
