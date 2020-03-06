Longview Fire Marshal’s Office investigating suspicious fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire that burned a two-story, vacant building Thursday afternoon in Longview is now being investigated as suspicious.
The Longview Fire Marshal’s Office released the following information Friday:
On March 5, 2020 at 4:43 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to a reported building on fire at 102 W. College St. When crews arrived they found fire located on both levels of a two story vacant structure.
It took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. There was no one at the location, and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be suspicious in nature.
If anyone has information about the fire they are urged to contact the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-237-1217.
The Longview Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 ambulance and 4 staff vehicles for a total of 21 personnel on scene.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.