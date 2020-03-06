Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say the woman killed by real estate heir Robert Durst sealed her fate when she told him she would talk to detectives about the disappearance of his wife 18 years earlier. A deputy district attorney told jurors during opening statements Thursday that Durst was already on the run when he had the phone conversation with his best friend, Susan Berman. He says Durst agreed that Berman should talk to investigators but soon after decided he would kill her. The prosecutor also described the circumstantial evidence that shows Durst could have been at Berman's Beverly Hills home when she was fatally shot in December 2000.