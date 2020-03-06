Gregg County to host coronavirus prevention news conference March 10

Health officials from throughout Gregg County and the East Texas region are working together to coordinate response for the potential arrival of coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued health alerts regarding a novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and has spread to other parts of the world including the United States. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County and the threat to East Texas remains low. However, local health officials encourage residents to take precautions to avoid exposure and spread of viruses.